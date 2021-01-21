That Time Bill And Ted's Co-Writer Was Suspected Of Being The Night Stalker

Netflix recently dropped a new documentary series on the Night Stalker case which has resulted in a resurgence in popularity in the serial murder spree from the 1980s. It was likely this which resulted in screenwriter Ed Solomon recounting the story of how he found himself part of the case. His Twitter thread opens in about the most ominous way possible, with Solomon receiving a series of phone calls in the middle of the night asking him if he was the Night Stalker. He kept hanging up, but as they continued, he finally spoke to one of the callers, who turned out to be a reporter...