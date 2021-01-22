Curly Hair Landed Jamie Perez A Better Role On Netflix’s We Can Be Heroes

When we filmed the final scene of us running to our parents, my movie mom Jamie and I had to improvise talking to each other to act as if we were so excited to be back together. In the scene, it looked like we were telling each other how much we missed each other, but we were really just having a conversation. Jamie was telling me how she originally auditioned to play the news reporter, but our director Robert thought she looked so much like me with her curly hair and thought she would be better for the role of my mom!