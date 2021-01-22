How Ant-Man’s Michael Douglas Is Gearing Up To Film Quantumania

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as the delay of projects like Black Widow and Eternals have resulted in a longer wait between movies. But the studio is still hard at work on a variety of projects, including the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And now Hank Pym actor Michael Douglas has teased the beginning of his prep for the threequel.
Michael Douglas made his Marvel debut with the original Ant-Man movie, and reprised his role in both the first sequel and Avengers: Endgame. He'll once again be playing Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, although not much is known about that mysterious blockbuster. But Douglas is seemingly gearing up to begin work. namely by growing Hank's signature facial hair. As he put it on social media,
Buckle up, because it looks like Marvel Studios is going to bring us even deeper into the Quantum Realm with the third Ant-Man movie. And in addition to learning lines and perhaps doing some comic book research, Michael Douglas has to grow out Hank Pym's sweet beard in order to properly play the Marvel patriarch. We'll just have to wait and see if he suits up and uses Pym tech personally to change his size.
The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of actor Michael Douglas. In it we see a still from the original Ant-Man movie, with Hank Pym looking particularly cool in a convertible. Clearly the 76 year-old actor is jazzed about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Quantumania, and took to social media to share his excitement to the 825k followers.
Exactly what is coming with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania remains a complete mystery at this point. While Michael Douglas is growing out his facial hair, the film is still in the development process, as other projects like Spider-Man 3 and Thor: Love and Thunder start filming. But there are a ton of narrative threads for franchise director Peyton Reed to pull from, as well as countless questions fans still have.
The specifics of the Quantum Realm's powers remain a mystery, but the title of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania definitely seems to indicate that we'll be diving deeper into that mythology. Fans are also eager to learn how Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne survived in that setting, and exactly what her new powers entail.
Another lose end that will no doubt be addressed in Ant-Man's threequel is the fate of Ava Starr/ Ghost, who was the antagonist in the last movie. Janet was helping her unique medical condition, but the entire group was turned to dust as a result of Thanos' snap. Was Ghost left alone in agony for five years, or did she also get snapped? Only time will tell.
Ant-Mana and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2022.