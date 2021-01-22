How Ant-Man’s Michael Douglas Is Gearing Up To Film Quantumania

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique place, as the delay of projects like Black Widow and Eternals have resulted in a longer wait between movies. But the studio is still hard at work on a variety of projects, including the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And now Hank Pym actor Michael Douglas has teased the beginning of his prep for the threequel.