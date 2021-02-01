What The Titanic Cast Is Doing Now

When I think of blockbuster films, much younger folk nowadays instantly have their minds turn to Marvel or maybe Harry Potter, but for me, my idea of a blockbuster film was never a movie, but a man and his name is James Cameron, creator of two of my favorite movies of all time, Avatar and Titanic.

Titanic was one of the biggest hits ever, taking pop culture by storm and creating a mob of men and women alike wanting to flood to the theater to see the reenacted dramatized version of the Titanic sinking back in 1912. Critics praised the film. Titanic launched the careers of many younger celebrities at the time, such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, while also giving a platform to the ones that were famous before the movie.

Now, more than 20 years later, there are plenty of projects that the Titanic cast is up to now. If you’d like to figure out which next big blockbuster these famous actors are taking part in, look no further than here.