The Six Most Insane Moments In The Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer

Godzilla And Kong, Fighting On Top Of An Aircraft Carrier

There’s a lot of talk out there about who exactly is going to win the fight that is Godzilla vs. Kong. If the ads and all of the pre-fight talk are correct, one of these Titans will indeed have to fall. And we may have literally seen the first punch in this title match thrown on screen, as the centerpiece of this first look shows Godzilla climbing onto an aircraft carrier, squaring up against King Kong, and taking a punch straight to the face. Yes, you read those words correctly. And as you can see, the visualization of the moment is as fantastic as you’d expect it to be. If you’ve previously seen the fanmade version of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer accompanied by the rousing score from the end of the Rocky IV trailer, you can see just why this underdog match is so hotly anticipated-- as well as the importance of this potential first contact. Again, a gigantic gorilla can be seen socking an atomic lizard in the jaw, on the big screen. Literally the magic of cinema, people.