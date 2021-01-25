The Six Most Insane Moments In The Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer

Leave a Comment
It’s roughly been 24 hours since the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong has dropped into the public consciousness, and it’s hard to stop watching it on a semi-regular basis. As if giving the world its first full look at a MonsterVerse prize fight wasn’t enough of a cause for celebration, director Adam Wingard and his crew have packed a lot of Titan flavored heat into one short look at this would-be blockbuster. Whether the March 26th release date means this is the first or only look we’ll get at Godzilla vs. Kong is yet to be seen, but frankly I wouldn’t be upset if all we ended up getting was one single trailer. And a big reason why I’m so satisfied with what we’ve got, is because of the six most insane moments this reel of footage has included.
There are some impressive, and downright giddy delights waiting for fans, should they choose to see Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max, or on a large screen of their choosing. No matter the format, these six moments are ready to take us all away to Skull Island, the heart of the ocean, and any other venue the king of the monsters and the king of the jungle decide to fight. Before we discuss these delights in depth, with gorgeous GIFs highlighting their beauty, get a look at the mayhem promised in Godzilla vs. Kong through the trailer provided below:
Looks Like Godzilla’s Seen Jaws
As he’s the challenger in Godzilla vs. Kong and he’s been absent since 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, King Kong is the public’s entry point into this trailer. We learn more about a connection he shares with a little girl, and how he might be the key to defending the world against a Godzilla gone rogue. What's more, we see the giant titan's gentler side. But make no mistake, the iconic lizard and force of nature makes his entrance in style, and Godzilla vs. Kong shows him tearing up a massive naval vessel. And it's like a knife cutting through butter. If Bruce, the shark from Jaws could do that, the size of the boat wouldn’t have mattered; and Godzilla just proved that.
Godzilla And Kong, Fighting On Top Of An Aircraft Carrier
There’s a lot of talk out there about who exactly is going to win the fight that is Godzilla vs. Kong. If the ads and all of the pre-fight talk are correct, one of these Titans will indeed have to fall. And we may have literally seen the first punch in this title match thrown on screen, as the centerpiece of this first look shows Godzilla climbing onto an aircraft carrier, squaring up against King Kong, and taking a punch straight to the face. Yes, you read those words correctly. And as you can see, the visualization of the moment is as fantastic as you’d expect it to be. If you’ve previously seen the fanmade version of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer accompanied by the rousing score from the end of the Rocky IV trailer, you can see just why this underdog match is so hotly anticipated-- as well as the importance of this potential first contact. Again, a gigantic gorilla can be seen socking an atomic lizard in the jaw, on the big screen. Literally the magic of cinema, people.
King Kong Gets A Total Action Hero Moment
By this point, it looks like the big mid-movie set piece of Godzilla vs. Kong is going to be this huge aircraft carrier sequence in the middle of the ocean. It’s highlighted so much in this short amount of time that it’s unavoidable, and frankly this is the punch one would expect after the steady windup we’ve experienced throughout the MonsterVerse’s origins. But to give King Kong a moment where he’s running from an atomic blast, and has to jump off as if he were a spy fleeing an exploding yacht? That right there is impressive execution of relatable stakes, with larger than life creatures. Also this totally gives Kong one hell of an action hero moment, so maybe this is a promising sign for future films he may be highlighted in.
Godzilla’s Colorful Visit To A Big City
As fun as Godzilla: King of the Monsters was, there are some gripes that still come up whenever the film is mentioned. I’m sorry to say that one such complaint was that the color palette of the 2019 movie was just a bit too dark. Sure, there’s sequences where some beautiful shades dominate the screen, but seeing that film in 3D only highlighted the problems that seemed to be baked into the visual approach to the world of Titans. This seemingly isn't the case with Godzilla vs. Kong, as even commentators in cyberspace have picked up on director Adam Wingard’s penchant for gorgeous shades of deep, delicious color. There’s some sweet colorized action to be found in every corner of this trailer, but those nocturnal city shots are too pretty to be denied.
Kong Swings A Beast With Wings
The lore that occupies Godzilla vs. Kong looks like it’s teasing towards some discoveries that come courtesy of King Kong’s tropical home on Skull Island. With Godzilla: King of the Monsters already dipping its toes into the Hollow Earth theory, and Kong’s domain being home to some truly awesome creatures that humanity has never seen before, tales of an ancient war of the monsters are even more teasing than they ever could have been before this moment. And seeing King Kong swinging one winged beast to take down another is the only indicator one needs to see that the MonsterVerse is ready to open into a wider cinematic sandbox, should the audience be interested.
Atomic Breath Attack DENIED?!
Look, when you’re dealing with Godzilla, there’s one showstopper move he’s required to bust out: the atomic breath. A moment that dazzled fans in both Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, it’s a sure sign that if the god lizard needs to use this move, you’re toast. However, Godzilla vs. Kong wouldn’t be exciting if we knew who was going to win on the outset, and King Kong apparently has the means to not only block this radiation blast, but to send it straight back to Godzilla’s gaping maw! All bets truly are off, and if one of these beasts truly has to fall, I can’t begin to guess who it’s going to be, especially in light of recent developments.
If Godzilla vs. Kong needed a hype promoter, I’d be throwing my hat in the ring at this very moment. With a clash of kings ready to explode in front of audiences this March, it’s hard not to get excited about some big ticket, candy colored, shock and awe heading our way in a year that’s already seen delays befalling other blockbusters. Who’s going to win the crown? Well, that’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see, but don’t be afraid to weigh in with your thoughts and predictions in our comments section.