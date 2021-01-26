Timothy Dalton Had Three Unmade James Bond Movies That Influenced The 007 Franchise After He Left

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For quite some time, the lore behind Timothy Dalton’s exit from the James Bond franchise has been centered around one film. As the story goes, an adaptation of the Ian Fleming short story “The Property of a Lady” was mentioned to be the third 007 adventure that would have seen Dalton in the tuxedo. But, as history and some new discoveries have proven, this assumption was actually false. Surprisingly, there were three unmade James Bond movies that could have given the actor more of a substantial foothold in the James Bond franchise, and each of them went on to influence the series after he left.