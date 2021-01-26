Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner After Three Years Of Marriage

Leave a Comment
Within the past year, couples have been spending a lot more time together in lockdown thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented situation has either brought pairs closer together or caused them to face their struggles head on, and drift apart. A slew of Hollywood couples have reportedly called it quits at the top of 2021 between Kim and Kanye heading to a divorce and Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas splitting up. Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner are also going down different paths in the new year.
The Umbrella Academy and Inception star filed for divorce Tuesday from their wife of three years Emma Portner, who is a professional dancer and choreographer. The couple shared this joint statement to ET following the news:
After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.
Elliot Page and Emma Portner got married in January 2018 after reportdly meeting on Instagram when Page apparently DM’d her about one of her dance videos to break the ice. Portner started her own dance company in New York City, and even choreographed and starred in one of Justin Bieber’s music videos. The pair both hail from Canada. Page shared this post to announce their marriage three years ago:
Emma Portner was vocal about her support for Elliot Page’s December announcement coming out a non-binary, transgender person. Portner reposted Page’s heartfelt coming out, sharing how “proud” she was of Elliot Page and saying “Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.” Page commented on Portner’s post with two red hearts.
Elliot Page and Emma Portner have reportedly already been separated for at least six months, but filing for divorce is certainly the next step here to finalize their breakup. As the couple stated in their remarks, they look to be taking a mature approach to their falling out and are remaining “close friends” despite their separation. With that in mind, we expect their proceedings in New York to be smooth sailing from here.
Elliot Page is coming off a huge second season on The Umbrella Academy over the summer. The 33-year-old will reprise their role on the series for Season 3. Page’s castmates have additionally shown support for their gender identity as the Netflix show gears up to include the Sparrow Academy to the series.
Moving forward, the former X-Men star is also doing voice work for a couple of upcoming animated projects and a comedy called 1UP. Elliot Page will reportedly get back to work on The Umbrella Academy in February.