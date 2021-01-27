One Spider-Man Alum Is Shutting Down Rumors About A Spider-Man 3 Appearance

Leave a Comment
By now, the rumors surrounding the multiverse of returning cast members from the Spider-Man universe have become so extensive we’ve all probably been recast as “Spider-Man audience members” at this point. But with Spider-Man 3’s web of intrigue is bound to come some reports that are flat out dismissed by those who are at the center of them. Even in that respect, it sounds like The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Dane DeHaan really truly isn’t returning for the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, as even he is skeptical about how that would even work.
While promoting his brand new series ZeroZeroZero with Radio Times, Dane DeHaan seemed to be taken off guard by the suggestion that his variant of Harry Osborn/The Green Goblin from the second and last Amazing Spider-Man movie would be able to join the Spider-Man 3 party. And of course, this could just be another case of an actor playing cagey around a casting that seems to have been all but settled, but he does a really good job of convincing us otherwise. Here’s what he had to say:
There’s no truth to those rumours. I don’t even know how that would be pulled off.
By the end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Harry Osborn had fully turned into his universe’s version of The Green Goblin thanks to some genetic experiments meant to improve his health (gone horribly wrong, of course). Imprisoned following his battle with Spider-Man, and seemingly on the road to starting the Sinister Six, there was chatter about his deceased father Norman coming back from the dead and joining him through the use of his severed and preserved head. What I’m getting at is, in a world where these sort of antics are possible, interdimensional incursions that transport metahuman nemeses do seem like they might be on the table.
However, there is a force greater than any science fiction macguffin that Spider-Man 3 could come up with: the power of the writers. With Jamie Foxx’s Electro already on board to show up in Tom Holland’s third time out as Peter Parker and his superheroic self, perhaps those crafting this new web-slinging story found themselves content reviving only one villain from the oft-maligned Amazing Spider-Man 2. It seems that Dane DeHaan’s rumored return could be one of the first cases of a Spider-Man resurgence that was born purely out of opportunistic fluff.
Of course, that’s still not going to stop plenty an eager Marvel Cinematic Universe fan to start trying to connect the dots in the hopes that their latest theory could be the one that just proves that Dane DeHaan is going to be in Spider-Man 3. And for all anyone knows, Mr. DeHaan is playing a long game, waiting for the appointed hour where he can finally reveal his involvement. If this is speaking directly to you, just to be sure you’re prepared to show your work, and know that you might want to ration your supplies of push pins and red yarn, as the new webslinger blockbuster looks to be arriving in theaters just in time for the holidays on December 17.