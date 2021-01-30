Cherry: 8 Quick Things To Know About The Tom Holland Movie

This year, Tom Holland goes from web-shooting crime-fighter to bank-robbing criminal in Cherry, the newest film directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame). Certainly, Marvel's head honchos have earned enough trust in Hollywood to step away from the caped crusaders and tackle a crime drama that's quite a noted departure — thematically and tonally — from what we've seen inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But while a few folks have gotten a sneak peek at this R-rated movie, most viewers won't see Cherry for themselves until it hits Apple TV+ in March, following its limited theatrical release in February. That's still a few more weeks away, but we do know some key bits of info about this two-and-a-half-hour-long Tom Holland starring vehicle.

Here's what we know (so far) about Apple TV+'s upcoming Oscar-hopeful, Cherry.