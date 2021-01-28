Thor: Love And Thunder: Is James Gunn Working On The Guardians With Taika Waititi?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The wait for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made longer thanks to movie delays, but there are a number of additional projects currently in the works. One of the most hotly anticipated is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which recently kicked off production down under. There are number of exciting concepts in the upcoming blockbuster, including an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy. And with that motley crew appearing in the upcoming sequel, fans are left wondering if filmmaker James Gunn is involved.