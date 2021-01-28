Harry Potter: That Time Neville Longbottom Actor Matthew Lewis Had To Wear Fake Teeth And Body Padding

Apart from being an absolutely magical and expansive universe, the world of Harry Potter is one that has built a generation. The people who grew up reading the Harry Potter novels also watched the cast of the movies grow up in their roles. Amazingly, almost all of the Harry Potter cast retained their characters throughout the entire series, which consisted of eight movies over the course of ten years. It would appear that the young actors were helped along to fit the image of their characters as they grew. Matthew Lewis, who held the role of Neville Longbottom in all eight films, apparently had to wear fake teeth and plump himself up to maintain the image of Neville.