WandaVision’s Kat Dennings Recalls The ‘Crazy’ Secrecy For Her Thor Audition

While Thor was only the fourth movie out of the MCU gate, with Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man 2 preceding it, this superhero franchise had become quite popular in its early years, especially with the promise that Thor and the other starring heroes of the time would eventually team up in The Avengers. So it makes sense that Marvel Studios wanted to keep as much about Thor secret as possible, including to people like Kat Dennings who were auditioning, which continues to this day. At the same time, I can’t blame Dennings for wondering at the time if she was being kidnapped.