Comments

Leave a Comment

news

WandaVision’s Kat Dennings Recalls The ‘Crazy’ Secrecy For Her Thor Audition

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis in Thor

10 years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe opened the doors to realms beyond Earth in Thor. Among the actors who joined Chris Hemsworth for his first outing as the God of Thunder was Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis, who worked with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and Stellan Skarsgard’s Erik Selvig in New Mexico. With Dennings finally returning to the MCU in Disney+’s WandaVision, she recently recalled the extreme levels of secrecy that went into her Thor audition, which included having to go to a fake address.

During her visit to the Keep It podcast, Kat Dennings described her Thor audition as “intense,” because when going in, all she knew was that this was a superhero movie. The actress continued:

Fake sides, character didn't exist, signed a thing at this address, I looked around, and I was like 'There's no one at this address' and then someone came over in a golf cart, and he was like, 'I'm here to take you to the real place' and I was like 'What?’… Well, 100% like abduction, but it was like a different place entirely, it was so, so crazy.

While Thor was only the fourth movie out of the MCU gate, with Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man 2 preceding it, this superhero franchise had become quite popular in its early years, especially with the promise that Thor and the other starring heroes of the time would eventually team up in The Avengers. So it makes sense that Marvel Studios wanted to keep as much about Thor secret as possible, including to people like Kat Dennings who were auditioning, which continues to this day. At the same time, I can’t blame Dennings for wondering at the time if she was being kidnapped.

Before Thor, Kat Dennings had appeared in movies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and The House Bunny, but Thor marked her first time appearing in a blockbuster feature. Dennings reprised Darcy Lewis for Thor: The Dark World, but the immediate years following Thor saw her primarily acting in the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, which also starred Beth Behrs. As such, Darcy hasn’t been mentioned in the Marvel movies since the events of the Thor sequel, and while she did co-lead a book with Erik Selvig called Avengers: Infinity War: The Cosmic Quest Volume Two: Aftermath, that book’s no longer considered canon since Selvig was revealed in Avengers: Endgame to have been snapped away by Thanos.

Which brings us to WandaVision, where Darcy Lewis now holds a doctorate and has been brought into the strange situation involving Wanda Maximoff and her sitcom fantasies unfolding within the town of Westview. Kat Dennings’ character will appear alongside Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, but with the character having not yet appeared on the series yet, we have no idea what’s specifically in store for her. As for Dennings’ MCU future beyond WandaVision, the actress expressed doubt that she’ll appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, but that doesn’t mean she couldn’t pop up elsewhere in the years to come.

New episodes of WandaVision drop Fridays on Disney+. As for Thor Odinson, he’ll reunite with Jane Foster and take on Gorr the God Butcher when Thor: Love and Thunder drops on May 6, 2022. Keep track of other Marvel movies on the way with our detailed guide.

Up Next

Marvel’s Kat Dennings Explains Why She Defended No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish From Body Shamers
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Explains Why Audiences Will Be ‘Surprised’ By His Marvel Debut news 1d Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Explains Why Audiences Will Be ‘Surprised’ By His Marvel Debut Adam Holmes
4 Marvel Projects Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau Could Play A Big Part In After WandaVision news 1d 4 Marvel Projects Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau Could Play A Big Part In After WandaVision Sarah El-Mahmoud
One Spider-Man Alum Is Shutting Down Rumors About A Spider-Man 3 Appearance news 2d One Spider-Man Alum Is Shutting Down Rumors About A Spider-Man 3 Appearance Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

The Dig Jan 29, 2021 The Dig Rating TBD
Ammonite Nov 13, 2020 Ammonite 7
Insidious Apr 1, 2011 Insidious 7
Inception Jul 16, 2010 Inception Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Is Heading To CBS' FBI: Most Wanted, But Does It Mean Bad News For Teeter? TBD Yellowstone's Jennifer Landon Is Heading To CBS' FBI: Most Wanted, But Does It Mean Bad News For Teeter? Rating TBD
Kong: Skull Island Mar 10, 2017 Kong: Skull Island 7
Why The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Was Given A 'Tremendous' Amount Of Freedom For The Star Wars Show TBD Why The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau Was Given A 'Tremendous' Amount Of Freedom For The Star Wars Show Rating TBD
Disenchantment Part 3 Ending Explained: How Things Wrapped Up For Each Character TBD Disenchantment Part 3 Ending Explained: How Things Wrapped Up For Each Character Rating TBD
5 Unanswered Questions We Have About The Dark Knight Trilogy TBD 5 Unanswered Questions We Have About The Dark Knight Trilogy Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information