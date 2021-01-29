Zack Snyder's Justice League Finally Has A Release Date And It's Soon

Leave a Comment
The Snyder Cut has a release date. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the movie that fans have fought years to see will now stream on HBO Max on March 18. What, you need more than that? Here’s Snyder’s Tweet:
OK, I will now stop complaining that we do not know the official release date of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s coming, and it will start to stream on Thursday, March 18. That now becomes the most highly-anticipated date in the Snyder Cut fandom, the moment they will be able to feast their eyes on the story they’ve battled to see, the lost cut of a Justice League movie that never made it to theaters in 2017.
Now, let the speculation run rampant! Why would Zack Snyder choose to use the word “Fallen” in his latest Tweet regarding the Snyder Cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League coming to HBO Max on March 18? The “JL” symbol appears to be broken, and some fans immediately questioned the symbolism of this, since the plot of Justice League, as far as we all know, will be the assembling of the team. Why have they fallen already?
Leave it to Zack Snyder, who markets better than anyone in the game. He followed up “Fallen” with “Risen.” And I bet there are even more to come:
Do you know what hasn’t been addressed yet? And maybe it will throughout the course of this day, and I’m just ahead of the curve. Is it a four-hour movie? Is it no longer the four one-hour episodes? Could it be that Episode 1 is titled “Fallen,” and episode 2 is titled “Risen,” and they all will be made available at the same time on March 18? Will we get more posters, and more details, as the day rolls along?!
Oh yeah, there's poster three. "Reborn," and the hashtag #UsUnited. Because Zack Snyder is a king.
Never mind. There it is. A press release from HBO Max, confirming that this will be a Feature Film:
HBO Max announced today that the Warner Bros. Pictures and DC full-length Max Original feature film ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE will premiere on the platform on THURSDAY, MARCH 18. The announcement came with the debut of three new teaser posters.
And now, we wait! Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been confirmed as a feature film. We got three GLORIOUS posters for the upcoming epic. And it will be dropping exclusively on HBO Max on March 18. Are you prepared?