Jodie Foster Reflects On Her Favorite Memories From Filming The Silence Of The Lambs

I think my most memorable moment was the Super Bowl party that we had while we were shooting, which wasn’t really a party. It was just me and a boombox in my house, with a lot of people dropping by. You know, hitting ‘play’ when I want to go to the next song, dancing, it was snowing outside in Pittsburgh. You know, those are the highlights I remember from making films… You have to love what you do, and you have to find joy in it to go to the dark places.