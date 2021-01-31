Why George Clooney And His Wife Didn’t Want To Give Their Kids ‘Weird-Ass’ Names

It’s not exactly uncommon for celebrities to give their kids some far-out names. In fact, it’s becoming almost an expectation that when celebrities have a child, the name they choose is something peculiar. And the practice of searching for the most unique name has spread to include everyone - not just the rich and famous. Some celebrities have chosen to stick with more mildly eccentric names, but the one who chose to completely ignore the trend have become somewhat of a rarity. Actor and director George Clooney apparently falls under this rare type of celebrity who didn’t want to follow the trends, saying he and his wife didn’t want to give their kids “weird-ass” names.