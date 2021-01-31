Denzel Washington's The Little Things Just Set A Box Office Milestone During The Pandemic

In the new film, both written and directed by John Lee Hancock, Denzel Washington plays an aging sheriff's deputy working in a small town north of Los Angeles who is called to the city on a run to pick up some evidence . While at his old precinct, he becomes aware of a string of murders that he believes may be linked to an unsolved case from years ago, and convinces the young hot shot detective running things (Rami Malek) to let him tag along on the investigation. Before long they set their sights on a strange appliance repairman named Albert Sparma (Jared Leto), and while they are convinced that he is their guy, his slipperiness has him constantly one step ahead.