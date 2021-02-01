The GameStop Wall Street Chaos Is Already Getting A Movie

What's unclear at this stage is how exactly the story of the GameStop Wall Street chaos will actually come together as a film. The principal protagonists and antagonists in The Accidental Billionaires was pretty straight forward for screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and director David Fincher in The Social Network, and they had a full book to work from when they signed on to make the movie. So who will emerge as the central players here? The fact that it's all still unfolding most definitely prevents us from having a full perspective on it, but that's surely something that Ben Mezrich is keeping a close eye on here, and in a few years we may get the chance to see them played by some major A-listers.