Eva Mendes Claps Back At Fan Who Claims The Actress Has ‘Had Work Done’

Eva Mendes is a triple threat, as she has shown her talents as an actress, a singer, and as a businesswoman. You don't get to that level of success without dealing with your share of criticism, and you one also tends to develop something of a thick skin when it comes to those who make negative comments. However, recently Eva Mendes decided to respond directly to somebody on social media who accused her of having "work done."
Recently Eva Mendes posted to social media in order to send birthday wishes to a friend. One of Mendes' 2.4 million followers asked the actress why she did not post to Instagram as often as she once did. Another follower responded with the reason they thought she had spent less time online, that she had a problem with the way she currently looked. The user's statement was,
She's had work done and I don't think she's happy with it… she was beautiful without.
Certainly, that was a somewhat blunt way to put things. Even if it were true, it's not exactly a polite statement and posting it directly on the page means that many people who are fans of Eva Mendes are going to see it. They did, and there were many critical comments from others. However, Eva Mendes herself decided to respond as well. For the record, the entrepreneur says that she hasn't had any work done, though she also says it's nobody else's business if she did. In the end, the reason she's less present on social media is simply because she has other things she'd rather be doing. According to Mendes,
I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go. I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker- I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there.
Every celebrity is going to see a lot of negative comments on their social media if they look often enough. The vast majority of people simply don't respond. After all refuting every negative statement wold take a ton of time. Eva Mendes even makes the comment here that she's not sure why she felt the need to respond. For whatever reason the post touched a nerve, or Mendes just happened to see it at a point when she had enough time to make a response. And now the person who made the comment has achieved their own minor celebrity, though probably not in any way they ever hoped.
Eva Mendes, who has a family with actor Ryan Gosling, already has a lot her plate. So it makes sense that she might be using social media less. Especially when rude fans comment about her appearance. Maybe that break was for the best.