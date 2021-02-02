Amy Schumer Got Naked To Share Her C-Section Scar, Inspire Moms

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer is very open about her life and vocal about her opinions, and she can be more than just a little bit crude. She gets plenty of backlash from those who are not fans, but she famously just doesn’t care what you think of her. Schumer recently became a mother, sharing plenty of emotional and hilarious stories along the way to motherhood. After having a C-section birth, Schumer shared a naked picture showing off her scar, and it’s been inspiring to many moms who have had insecurities about their post-baby bodies.