Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Reveal New Looks For Nebula And Thor

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The wait for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been made longer thanks to the delay of movies like Black Widow and Eternals. But despite these setbacks, the studio is still hard at work on a number of future projects. Chief among them is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time a superhero was given a fourth solo flick in-universe. But there will also be plenty of other returning faces, including an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy. Filming recently began down under, and photos taken from the set revealed cool new looks for Nebula, Thor, and more.
After months of pre-production, Thor: Love and Thunder has finally begun principal photography in Sydney. One by one the Guardians of the Galaxy assembled down under, and served their mandatory two-week isolation period in a hotel. Paparazzi have snapped photos from the set, which revealed brand new looks for all the characters-- most notably Thor and Nebula.
Regarding Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder, the photos from the Daily Mail show that Thor has seemingly shed some pounds since we last saw him. The five-year time jump from Avengers: Endgame saw Thor fall into a deep depression after decapitating Thanos and failing to bring back the snapped population. His weight gain was the butt of a number of jokes throughout the film's runtime, and fans were eager to see if his physical transformation would be carried through in Phase Four. Thor is also wearing a red vest that seems to resemble the Guardians' signature uniforms.
As for Nebula, she'll be rocking some new duds in Thor: Love and Thunder as well. The set photos show Karen Gillan's character in an all-blue outfit, in stark juxtaposition to the Guardians Red she wore throughout Infinity War and its sequel. What's more, she's once again reunited with the orange face plate that 2014 Nebula stole in order to break into the Avengers Compound in Endgame.
The MCU thus far can be re-watched on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Also pictured in the set photos are Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, as well as Sean Gunn's Kraglin. The latter character is particularly intriguing, as he was cut from a cameo in Avengers: Endgame and was therefore noticeably absent in the battle against Thanos. Kraglin hasn't officially appeared since the credits scened of Guardians 2, which saw him trying to use Yondu's signature arrow. Of course, Sean Gunn also has a dual role in the franchise, serving as the on-set Rocket ahead of CGI and Braley Coopers voice performance.
Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor leaving with the Guardians aboard The Benatar to places unknown. Chris Hemsworth's character is great addition to the bonkers dynamic of the Guardians, particularly his rival with Star-Lord. It's unclear how much that cosmic group of heroes will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, but the crossover is definitely one of the reasons fans can't wait for its arrival.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.