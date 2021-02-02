Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Reveal New Looks For Nebula And Thor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The wait for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been made longer thanks to the delay of movies like Black Widow and Eternals. But despite these setbacks, the studio is still hard at work on a number of future projects. Chief among them is Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time a superhero was given a fourth solo flick in-universe. But there will also be plenty of other returning faces, including an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy. Filming recently began down under, and photos taken from the set revealed cool new looks for Nebula, Thor, and more.