Whip And Nae Nae Rapper Silento Charged With Murdering Cousin

The year has already been filled with so many surprises, and it’s only two months in. The latest news to break was the arrest of “Watch Me (Whip and Nae Nae)” rapper Silento in Georgia. The rapper was recently charged with murder in connection to a crime committed back in January. Here’s what we know.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Silento (whose real name is Ricky Hawk) was charged with one count of murder on Feb. 1. The rapper’s charge was connected to a crime committed on Jan. 21 where the DeKalb County Police Department was called in to investigate a body lying in the middle of the street. The victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. At the time, the body remained unidentified with DeKalb police believing the victim was tied to the location. The body was identified as 34-year-old DeKalb resident Frederick Rooks when the charges were announced. In the DeKalb Police’s statement, spokeswoman Michaela Vincent made it clear how the department connected Silento to the murder case.

However, after a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified [Ricky] Hawk as [Frederick] Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder.

Michaela Vincent’s words about the murder case backed up DeKalb County’s charges against Silento. The rapper is currently being held without bail. The DeKalb Police Department made the official announcement of the arrest on Twitter, which you can see below.

Silento’s arrest and DKPD’s statement emphasized how some celebrities deal with fame and success after the spotlight fades. The Atlanta rapper rose to fame in 2015 as a teenager with the song “Watch Me” spawning the dance sensation Whip and Nae Nae. The song has been used in countless films and television shows, most notably in 2017’s The Emoji Movie as well as Trolls and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

While Silento was charged with murder, the DeKalb Police Department is still investigating the rapper’s motive for killing his cousin. According to the police report, officers were able to obtain footage from multiple residents’ security cameras. In the footage, several cars were seen fleeing the scene at high speeds along with capturing one of eight gunshots.

This serious charge was the latest in a series of charges Silento has faced in recent months. The Atlanta rapper was charged twice in California in Aug. 2020 for domestic violence and gun charges. He was charged in Oct. 2020 in DeKalb County for speeding on the highway I-85. The speeding charges are still pending.

Hearing Silento about his murder charges is just another cautionary tale of what can happen when success and fame wanes, as seen by other stories as of late. It’s sad to see someone lose their life at the hands of another for whatever reason. At the end of the day, murder is never the solution to any problem – no matter how big or small the conflict is.

