Whip And Nae Nae Rapper Silento Charged With Murdering Cousin

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Silento (whose real name is Ricky Hawk) was charged with one count of murder on Feb. 1. The rapper’s charge was connected to a crime committed on Jan. 21 where the DeKalb County Police Department was called in to investigate a body lying in the middle of the street. The victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. At the time, the body remained unidentified with DeKalb police believing the victim was tied to the location. The body was identified as 34-year-old DeKalb resident Frederick Rooks when the charges were announced. In the DeKalb Police’s statement, spokeswoman Michaela Vincent made it clear how the department connected Silento to the murder case.