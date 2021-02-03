2021 Golden Globe Nominations: See The List Of Movie And TV Nominees Updated Live

The last year has been a wild one for everyone, and the entertainment industry was definitely affected. Sets around the world were shut down in the spring, as were theaters. Countless projects have been pushed back as a result, for both the small and silver screen. But nevertheless Awards Season has arrived, with 2021 Golden Globe nominations honoring the very best the industry has to offer.

While there were far fewer film projects released over the past year, television and straight to home projects have provided an escape for those of us spending extra time isolating at home. And for the film world, the movies released were unique film projects, rather than major blockbusters. Streaming favorites that are expected to be recognized including Hamilton, One Night in Miami, and Mank. Safe to say, it's a unique year for the nominations.

Without further ado, below are the 2021 Golden Globe nominations, updated live as they're announced.