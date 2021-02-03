Comments

2021 Golden Globe Nominations: See The List Of Movie And TV Nominees Updated Live

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the Golden Globes

The last year has been a wild one for everyone, and the entertainment industry was definitely affected. Sets around the world were shut down in the spring, as were theaters. Countless projects have been pushed back as a result, for both the small and silver screen. But nevertheless Awards Season has arrived, with 2021 Golden Globe nominations honoring the very best the industry has to offer.

While there were far fewer film projects released over the past year, television and straight to home projects have provided an escape for those of us spending extra time isolating at home. And for the film world, the movies released were unique film projects, rather than major blockbusters. Streaming favorites that are expected to be recognized including Hamilton, One Night in Miami, and Mank. Safe to say, it's a unique year for the nominations.

Without further ado, below are the 2021 Golden Globe nominations, updated live as they're announced.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama

Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, The Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Maria Bakalova in Borat

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Andy Samberg in Palm Springs

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Amanda Seyfried in Mank

Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Coleman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News Of The World

Bill Murray in On The Rocks

Best Performance By A Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On The Rock
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

One Night in Miami

Best Director

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night In Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Song

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Best Original Score Motion Picture

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

That takes care of all the film-related categories, which means it's time to focus on acclaimed content that arrived on the television. Below are the television categories for the 2021 Golden Globes, which will also be missing some titles as a result of delayed TV seasons. Although with audiences spending more time at home, it's perhaps an even hotter race in television categories.

Elizabeth in The Crown

Best Drama Series

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Schitt's Creek Cast

Best Comedy Or Musical Series

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series, TV Movie or Miniseries

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Al Pacino in Hunters

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Actress In A Comedy Or Musical Series

Best Actor In A Comedy Or Musical Series

Nicole Kidman in The Undoing

Best Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Bryan Cranston in Your Honor

Best Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Supporting Actor In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

Best Supporting Actress In A Series, Limited Series Or TV Movie

