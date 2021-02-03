Is Spider-Man 3 Hinting At The Villain?

Jacob Batalon, who plays the MCU’s Ned Leeds, is aware of the fact that many fans would love to see him suit up as Hobgoblin, and he’s actually “an advocate” of the idea. Marvel Studios and Sony have given no clear indication as to whether or not the character will be used. And because he’s such an iconic villain, there’s a chance the companies may hold off on bringing him in. There’s also the fact that this Leeds -- a school friend of Peter’s -- is vastly different from the original, a Daily Bugle reporter.