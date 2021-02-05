50 First Dates: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Adam Sandler Movie

50 First Dates Was Originally A Drama Set In Seattle With A Different Title

The setting and tone of 50 First Dates help make the movie stand out all these years later, but the comedic elements, the Hawaiian setting, and even the title were all originally different. During an interview in The Dating Scene, Drew Barrymore revealed that when she first looked at the project, it was called 50 First Kisses and was set in rain-soaked Seattle instead of the tropical paradise that is Hawaii.

During a conversation with Huff Post a decade following the release of 50 First Dates, Drew Barrymore revealed in addition to the different name and setting, the movie was originally more of a drama than the comedy we know today. It wasn’t until Adam Sandler got ahold of the project that its more dramatic elements were switched out for a more upbeat and positive vibe.