No, Chris Pratt Didn’t Actually Write Those Offensive Tweets

Leave a Comment
Chris Pratt has developed something of a reputation over the years. While he's been part of some incredibly popular film franchises, he is occasionally viewed as being the "worst Chris." The on-going conversation regarding Pratt, Hemsworth, Pine, and Evans and which is the Best Chris, must therefore also have a worst Chris. Unfortunately Pratt is frequently given that spot. It's perhaps for that reason that some offensive tweets seemingly written by the Jurassic actor recently found traction online. But if you saw any of them, you can ignore them. Because the actor never actually sent them.
One of the tweets going around included the use of the N-word, while another made a derogatory comment about Muslims. A spokesman for Chris Pratt told TMZ that the actor never posted those tweets, which were dated in 2012 and 2013. What's more, a senior executive at Twitter itself appeared to back up the claim saying they "strongly believe these [tweets] to be fake." Said tweets were screen captures rather than links, which could have indicated the tweets had been made, and then deleted. But instead it appears that this lack of evidence was used to doctor the images.
In addition to the tweets using the offensive language, there were apparently a couple other posts going around. One of them made a joke about the Miss Universe pageant which said "they all look like Miss Hungary." Apparently that one was actually written by Chris Pratt. Luckily it wasn't nearly as offensive, and was more of an unoriginal joke.
The bad Miss Universe joke is still on Twitter for people to see. It's not that the other circulating tweets were deleted, it's that they apparently never existed. Exactly why somebody decided to go to the effort to make them up in order to make Chris Pratt look bad is unclear. As mentioned, the Guardians of the Galaxy star has certainly seen some degree of public backlash before. He's pretty open about his interest in hunting and his religion, topics which have landed him in some hot water.
At the same time Chris Pratt's various controversies haven't actually resulted in any major fallout. Most moviegoers either like him as an actor or you don't. If you've decided he's the "worst Chris" then you probably didn't need these fake tweets to reinforce that opinion. And those who don't think he's the worst are definitely unaffected by the tweets since they're seemingly fake. Even if people assumed they were real at first, this latest report should end any backlash before it truly begins. Meanwhile, Pratt is busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder.