No, Chris Pratt Didn’t Actually Write Those Offensive Tweets

One of the tweets going around included the use of the N-word, while another made a derogatory comment about Muslims. A spokesman for Chris Pratt told TMZ that the actor never posted those tweets, which were dated in 2012 and 2013. What's more, a senior executive at Twitter itself appeared to back up the claim saying they "strongly believe these [tweets] to be fake." Said tweets were screen captures rather than links, which could have indicated the tweets had been made, and then deleted. But instead it appears that this lack of evidence was used to doctor the images.