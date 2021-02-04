DC Fan Art Casts Prince As Green Lantern Villain Sinestro, And I Can’t Look Away

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. The genre is arguably the most popular in the film world, and there are a number of shared universes producing serialized content. While the MCU might have revolutionized this model, the DCEU has been putting out a ton of exciting projects. Fans are still waiting for the Green Lantern Corps. to factor into the franchise, and now awesome fan art has imagined the late icon Prince as the villainous Sinestro.