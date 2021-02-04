DC Fan Art Casts Prince As Green Lantern Villain Sinestro, And I Can’t Look Away

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. The genre is arguably the most popular in the film world, and there are a number of shared universes producing serialized content. While the MCU might have revolutionized this model, the DCEU has been putting out a ton of exciting projects. Fans are still waiting for the Green Lantern Corps. to factor into the franchise, and now awesome fan art has imagined the late icon Prince as the villainous Sinestro.
Sinestro is one of GL's most iconic villains, and he's been adapted in video games, animated projects, and Ryan Reynolds' ill-fated Green Lantern movie. It's currently unclear when the Green Lantern Corps. will finally make their debut in the DCEU, but Geoff Johns' movie is presumably still in development hell. In the meantime, we can imagine what Prince might have looked like as Sinestro. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? Prince was an artist who exuded style, so it makes sense that his version of Sinestro would still do the same. It's particularly awesome to see him still rocking a guitar, although I have to admit it would have been even more awesome if said instrument was a projection from his Power Ring.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of artist Butcher Billy. They've rendered a ton of cool fan art, amassing a whopping 141k followers on the social media outlet. There's plenty of original takes on comic book properties, and the image of Prince as Green Lantern's Sinestro is definitely a stand-out. It also has the potential to give comic fans some serious FOMO.
There is plenty of Green Lantern content currently streaming on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Perhaps the best known adaptation of Sinestro appears in the 2015 Green Lantern movie. Played by Mark Strong, the rogue was mostly an ally for Ryan Reynolds' Hal Jordan. While the mid-credits scene teased his turn as a villain, we never actually got to see him wield the yellow ring on the big screen. Imagine if Prince got to be the first one?
While the DC Extended Universe continues to expand, Green Lantern iconography has been noticeably lacking. A few Lanterns briefly appear in the flashback of Justice League, but that's about it so far. As previously mentioned Geoff Johns was developing a Green Lantern Corps. movie, but there haven't been any major step forward.
Prince would have definitely been a great (albeit unexpected) choice to play Sinestro in a Green Lantern movie. The late recording artist certainly had the style and bone structure to play the villain, and he had some acting credits under his belt. Unfortunately adapting Sinestro and GL are tricky, and it's only been attempted a handful of times.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.