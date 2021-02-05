Robbie Amell’s Resident Evil Reboot Is Arriving Sooner Than We Expected

No specific plot details for the Resident Evil reboot have been revealed yet aside from the fact that it will chronicle the origin story of the Resident Evil world in 1998 Raccoon City. Preproduction on the movie began in early 2017, when Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was still playing in theaters. Following the departure of Mortal Kombat’s Greg Russo, Johannes Roberts of 47 Meters Down fame was tapped to direct and write a new version of the screenplay, and he later said that he was interested in re-exploring the events of the first two Resident Evil games. Interestingly enough, if Sony had moved Resident Evil to September 29, that would have been the same day that Resident Evil 2’s 1998 narrative took place, which would have been a fun connection.