Fantastic Beasts 3: An Updated Cast List

Jude Law

Albus Dumbledore was a key character in the Harry Potter series, and now he holds a similar position in the Fantastic Beasts series since Jude Law debuted as the younger version of the character in The Crimes of Grindelwald. Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald go way back, having once been allies and more, but now they’re enemies, with Dumbledore doing his best to thwart Grindewald’s reign of terror. At the end of The Crimes of Grindelwald, Newt Scamander delivered to Dumbledore a vial he had his Niffler steal from Grindelwald containing a blood pact that prevents Dumbledore and Grindelwald from dueling each other, although Dumbledore believes it can be destroyed. Since we know these two will eventually battle one another in a showdown for the ages, perhaps Fantastic Beasts 3 will show how the vial is destroyed. It’s also worth mentioning that Albus isn’t the only member of the Dumbledore family who involved in the Fantastic Beasts story…