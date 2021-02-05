Sam Neill Naming His Farm Animals After His Jurassic World Co-Star Is So On Brand And I Love It

Leave a Comment
If there’s anything Jurassic Park, and now Jurassic World star Sam Neill is known for, it’s tangling with wildlife in a way that only he could. Though most of his social media presence isn’t focused on dinosaur related incidents, but more so the goings on over at the farm he calls home in New Zealand. But that doesn’t mean the legendary actor has left memories of the park behind him, as he actually names some of his animals after famous figures, with his Jurassic teammates being fair game for such treatment.
While promoting his latest film, a heartwarming film titled Rams, Rotten Tomatoes managed to sneak in a question related to that very subject. Asking whether or not Sam Neill had named a particular beastie after his Jurassic World: Dominion scene partner Chris Pratt, a rather interesting conversation emerged. And as you’ll see in the following excerpt, one of Neill’s fondest Jurassic Park friends does have an animal named after them; even if there’s no Pratts in his menagerie:
RT: I’m getting the hard rap, here. So, finally, is there an animal named for Chris Pratt on the farm now?
Neill: There’s no Chris Pratt yet, but I’m sure I can find a victim.
RT: What animal would Chris Pratt be if you had to pick one?
Neill: I don’t know. They just come to me. There’s Jeff Goldblum up there [looking out of his window] – I can just see him in distance, just up by the power pylon there.
RT: What kind of animal is he?
Neill: He’s a retired ram. He’s got a couple of mates.
“A retired ram” with “a couple of mates” almost sounds like it could Jeff Goldblum’s social media bio, so for Sam Neill to use his dear friend’s name for such an animal is absolutely on brand. You could practically imagine hanging around with Mr. Goldblum, the Ram or the Jurassic Park franchise staple, listening to some jazz piano and singing the greatest hits from the American songbook on any given day. Though depending on which Jeff you’re jamming with, you’ll either get a perfectly pitched counter melody, or a nudge with some horns. Either way, expect some light mischief.
Though when it comes to naming a farm animal after Chris Pratt, like Sam Neill said, it’ll take inspiration from the right beast to help him achieve that particular task. That hasn’t stopped other celebrities from making their way to Mr. Neill’s paddocks, as one of his most recent posts (shown below) on Twitter has shown off a family of chicks that were born to a hen that is named after Avatar sequel star, and fellow legend, Kate Winslet.
Who knows when Sam Neill will unlock the gate of his mind, and name one of his farm animals after Jurassic World’s Chris Pratt? There’s no pressure for such a decision, as Jurassic World: Dominion won’t be in theaters until next year and Neill’s farm will probably continue to grow and flourish in the meantime. Though, if he would allow us to lay down a friendly suggestion for what animal should get such honors, we’d say that Chris Pratt would be a lovely name for the next working dog that’s welcomed onto the Two Paddocks farms; especially if it happens to be an Alpha.