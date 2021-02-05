Sam Neill Naming His Farm Animals After His Jurassic World Co-Star Is So On Brand And I Love It

Who knows when Sam Neill will unlock the gate of his mind, and name one of his farm animals after Jurassic World’s Chris Pratt? There’s no pressure for such a decision, as Jurassic World: Dominion won’t be in theaters until next year and Neill’s farm will probably continue to grow and flourish in the meantime. Though, if he would allow us to lay down a friendly suggestion for what animal should get such honors, we’d say that Chris Pratt would be a lovely name for the next working dog that’s welcomed onto the Two Paddocks farms; especially if it happens to be an Alpha.