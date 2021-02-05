Why Sia Apologized And Deleted Her Twitter After Scoring Golden Globes Noms

Before backlash from the autistic community and leaving Twitter, Sia was seemingly excited about presenting Music to the public. The musical drama marked the singer’s feature-length directorial debut. She even participated in writing the film alongside children’s book author Dallas Clayton. The multiple Grammy nominee co-produced the film along with writing all the film’s music. She found the courage to direct the film after directing a series of music videos featuring one of the film’s stars Maddie Ziegler. Last year, Sia went back and forth with some critics over the film’s depiction of autism.