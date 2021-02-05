Mahershala Ali’s Blade Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Although Blade (who’s real name is Eric Brooks) has been part of the Marvel mythos since debuting in 1973’s The Tomb of Dracula #10, it was Wesley Snipes’ time as Blade on the big screen that catapulted the character to new heights of popularity. Arriving in 1998, years before X-Men and Spider-Man, not only did the first Blade movie launch a trilogy and establish Marvel as a force to be reckoned with in the cinematic space, it also set the stage for Hollywood to eventually start regularly churning out superhero movies. Blade was also played by Sticky Fingaz in Spike’s short-lived 2006 live-action Blade TV series.