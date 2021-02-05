Mahershala Ali’s Blade Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Leave a Comment
At the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios Present Kevin Feige announced that Blade, who’s been absent from the big screen since Wesley Snipes’ last outing as the vampire hunter in 2004’s Blade: Trinity, would be rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. True Detective and Alita: Battle Angel’s Mahershala Ali will bring this new version of Blade to life, but over a year and a half later, there have been few updates on the project’s progress. Well, today finally brings a big development on the Blade front, as the reboot has found its writer.
Stacy Osei-Kuffour has reportedly been tapped to write the Blade reboot, per THR. Osei-Kuffour is a playwright who already has some experience in comic book media as a writer and story editor on HBO’s Watchmen series. It was also mentioned in the article that Marvel spent six months carrying out a “meticulous search” to find the right writer. Only Black writers were “seriously considered” as part of the company’s goal to focus on diversity and representation. Osei-Kuffour is the first Black woman to write a Marvel movie.
Although Blade (who’s real name is Eric Brooks) has been part of the Marvel mythos since debuting in 1973’s The Tomb of Dracula #10, it was Wesley Snipes’ time as Blade on the big screen that catapulted the character to new heights of popularity. Arriving in 1998, years before X-Men and Spider-Man, not only did the first Blade movie launch a trilogy and establish Marvel as a force to be reckoned with in the cinematic space, it also set the stage for Hollywood to eventually start regularly churning out superhero movies. Blade was also played by Sticky Fingaz in Spike’s short-lived 2006 live-action Blade TV series.
