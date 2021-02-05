Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Mahershala Ali’s Blade Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

Mahershala Ali in Alita: Battle Angel

At the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios Present Kevin Feige announced that Blade, who’s been absent from the big screen since Wesley Snipes’ last outing as the vampire hunter in 2004’s Blade: Trinity, would be rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. True Detective and Alita: Battle Angel’s Mahershala Ali will bring this new version of Blade to life, but over a year and a half later, there have been few updates on the project’s progress. Well, today finally brings a big development on the Blade front, as the reboot has found its writer.

Stacy Osei-Kuffour has reportedly been tapped to write the Blade reboot, per THR. Osei-Kuffour is a playwright who already has some experience in comic book media as a writer and story editor on HBO’s Watchmen series. It was also mentioned in the article that Marvel spent six months carrying out a “meticulous search” to find the right writer. Only Black writers were “seriously considered” as part of the company’s goal to focus on diversity and representation. Osei-Kuffour is the first Black woman to write a Marvel movie.

Although Blade (who’s real name is Eric Brooks) has been part of the Marvel mythos since debuting in 1973’s The Tomb of Dracula #10, it was Wesley Snipes’ time as Blade on the big screen that catapulted the character to new heights of popularity. Arriving in 1998, years before X-Men and Spider-Man, not only did the first Blade movie launch a trilogy and establish Marvel as a force to be reckoned with in the cinematic space, it also set the stage for Hollywood to eventually start regularly churning out superhero movies. Blade was also played by Sticky Fingaz in Spike’s short-lived 2006 live-action Blade TV series.

More to come…

More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Tom Holland Hypes Up Spider-Man 3 Fans By Saying He’s ‘Never Seen’ Another Superhero Movie Like This news 1d Tom Holland Hypes Up Spider-Man 3 Fans By Saying He’s ‘Never Seen’ Another Superhero Movie Like This Sean O'Connell
How Chloe Zhao’s Eternals Is Different From Most Superhero Movies, According To Salma Hayek news 1d How Chloe Zhao’s Eternals Is Different From Most Superhero Movies, According To Salma Hayek Mike Reyes
WandaVision’s Creator Explains How She Collaborated With Other Marvel Filmmakers television 2d WandaVision’s Creator Explains How She Collaborated With Other Marvel Filmmakers Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

Falling Feb 5, 2021 Falling Rating TBD
Captain America: The Winter Soldier Apr 4, 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Rating TBD
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
Judas And The Black Messiah Feb 12, 2021 Judas And The Black Messiah 8
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
Why Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Wasn't Originally Meant To Be On The Show TBD Why Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Wasn't Originally Meant To Be On The Show Rating TBD
Fifty Shades' Jamie Dornan Tells Hilarious Story About Pleading To Be In Trolls For His Daughters, Only To Spend An Outrageous Amount When The Movie Came Out TBD Fifty Shades' Jamie Dornan Tells Hilarious Story About Pleading To Be In Trolls For His Daughters, Only To Spend An Outrageous Amount When The Movie Came Out Rating TBD
How To Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episodes Streaming TBD How To Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episodes Streaming Rating TBD
Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Selma Giveaway In Celebration of Black History Month TBD Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Selma Giveaway In Celebration of Black History Month Rating TBD
Yellowstone Is Finally Getting A Spinoff Series, And There's More Good News TBD Yellowstone Is Finally Getting A Spinoff Series, And There's More Good News Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information