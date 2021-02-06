Kevin Smith Shares Jay And Silent Bob Throwback With Carrie Fisher, And Now I’m Emotional

Leave a Comment
2021 will mark five years since Star Wars' Carrie Fisher died unexpectedly. Throughout a career that spanned over five decades, the star had appeared in many classic films such as Shampoo and Soapdish. But one role fan may have forgotten about was her cameo as a nun in 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Well, franchise star and director Kevin Smith never forgot, and he recently took to social media to share a Jay and Silent Bob throwback with the late actress that's enough to get anyone emotional.
It goes without saying that Carrie Fisher still holds a place in people’s hearts. The beloved Hollywood star managed to diversify her career in the years after the original Star Wars trilogy while remaining a sought-after actress. That’s why her cameo in Jay and Silent Strike Back was important to Kevin Smith. The director recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Fisher while sharing a throwback photo of her in the 2001 film. Check out his sentimental tweet below:
Given the sweet memory attached to the post, Kevin Smith, like many other fans, misses seeing Carrie Fisher on film. Getting Fisher to appear in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was a dream come true for Smith, having grown up as a huge fan of the Star Wars franchise.
What made Smith’s tweet even more bittersweet was the fact that the film will be celebrating its 20th anniversary without the late Hollywood starlet. When the celebration commences, the lack of Fisher’s presence will certainly be felt.
Released in 2001, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back featured Kevin Smith as Silent Bob, one half of the iconic duo that also features Jason Mewes' Jay. Carrie Fisher played a by-the-book nun who Jay and Silent Bob get a ride from as they try to get royalties from their comic. Fisher’s scene was memorable for its explicit entendre discourse between Jay and the nun. Her appearance in the film proved just how humble and giving she was as a Hollywood staple. She could honestly add a spark to any role, not matter how big or small it may have been.
Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was one of many memorable cameos Carrie Fisher made over her extensive career. Fisher popped up in films such as Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Scream 3, Charlie’s Angel: Full Throttle and Fanboys. Looking back at Fisher’s career, she made herself available to fans – both on-and off-screen – by taking on selective opportunities in Hollywood. Her cameo in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was a big moment for Smith, a memory that he'll likely cherish forever.
If you want to see Carrie Fisher's cameo for yourself, you can catch Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back on Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video.