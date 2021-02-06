Kevin Smith Shares Jay And Silent Bob Throwback With Carrie Fisher, And Now I’m Emotional

Released in 2001, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back featured Kevin Smith as Silent Bob, one half of the iconic duo that also features Jason Mewes' Jay. Carrie Fisher played a by-the-book nun who Jay and Silent Bob get a ride from as they try to get royalties from their comic. Fisher’s scene was memorable for its explicit entendre discourse between Jay and the nun. Her appearance in the film proved just how humble and giving she was as a Hollywood staple. She could honestly add a spark to any role, not matter how big or small it may have been.