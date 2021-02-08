Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Is As Sad As We Are That The Marvel Film Didn’t Get A Super Bowl Trailer

Marvel fans got a nice treat from the Super Bowl today, with The Falcon And The Winter Soldier launching its first full trailer – but if you're sad that we didn't get any other new spots from the Marvel Cinematic Universe you are not alone, particularly on the big screen side of things. With four films from the franchise set to launch into theaters this year, you'd think that one of them would have gotten a spot during the big game. For example, why not unleash our first ever look at Daniel Destin Cretton's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings?

Sadly it didn't happen – but for what it's worth, one person who definitely sympathizes with fans is the blockbuster's star, Simu Liu.