Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Is As Sad As We Are That The Marvel Film Didn’t Get A Super Bowl Trailer

Marvel fans got a nice treat from the Super Bowl today, with The Falcon And The Winter Soldier launching its first full trailer – but if you're sad that we didn't get any other new spots from the Marvel Cinematic Universe you are not alone, particularly on the big screen side of things. With four films from the franchise set to launch into theaters this year, you'd think that one of them would have gotten a spot during the big game. For example, why not unleash our first ever look at Daniel Destin Cretton's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings?
Sadly it didn't happen – but for what it's worth, one person who definitely sympathizes with fans is the blockbuster's star, Simu Liu.
With the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winding down in the fourth quarter, it became very clear to fans that they weren't going to see a debut trailer for Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, and Simu Liu confirmed as much with a vague but pointed Tweet that also made clear that he is hearing all of the pleas from fans. The actor wrote:
You heard it from the star himself: the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings trailer is coming... but not today.
As of right now, the first ever Shang Chi solo film is set to hit theaters on July 9, making it the second Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of 2021 – but it's surely because that release date is on shaky ground that we didn't get a trailer today. It's possible that our country won't be ready for theaters to fully reopen by the summer, which means that there is a chance that the blockbuster could be pushed to 2022. Because that risk exists, the marketing department likely doesn't want to jump the gun with a big footage rollout.
Technical aspects aside, we are dying to get a first look at Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Simu Liu, best known presently for his role on the amazing Canadian series Kim's Convenience, is playing the titular hero, and Tony Leung will portray the real Mandarin (not to be confused with the imposter from Iron Man 3). Also onboard the ensemble cast is Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Michelle Yeoh.
So when will we actually get to see a Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings trailer? Not to be pessimistic, but it may not be until Cate Shortland's Black Widow is just about ready to be released. Presently that's the first week of May (specifically May 7), but, again, things may change. The waiting is certainly killer, but hopefully we'll get answers before too long – and for now we can sit back and enjoy the Marvel Cinematic Universe doses being dolled out weekly on Disney+.