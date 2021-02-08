Comments

Spider-Man 3 Viral Marketing Teases Plotline For Threequel

Spider-Man in Far From Home's ending

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an exciting place, as new content has finally come thanks to WandaVision. Meanwhile, a number of upcoming blockbusters are currently being filmed. One of those is Spider-Man 3, which Tom Holland has been teasing as the most ambitious superhero movie ever. Anticipation for the project is sky high, and viral marketing for the project might have revealed one plot detail about the mysterious threequel.

Marvel Studios is known for its tight security, so not much is known about Spider-Man 3's contents. But with actors from the previous franchises returning, there are plenty of theories. One sliver of information recently arrived thanks to the "official" social media of the character Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori). And it looks like Peter Parker is officially on the run after the twist ending of Far From Home. Check it out below.

The Daily Bugle post

Well, there you have it. The Daily Bugle is officially in the MCU canon, and it looks like J. Jonah Jameson's online publication will continue to factor into Spider-Man 3. Flash Thompson's post revealed that Peter Parker is going to be "missing" from the public eye in the next film, seemingly going into hiding after his identity as Spider-Man was revealed.

The above post comes to us from Flash Thompson's Instagram, which the studio uses to directly communicate with the fandom. Funny enough the page was taken down after this Instagram story started going around the internet. So perhaps the knowledge of Peter going MIA was meant to be kept under wraps. We'll just have to wait and see as more information comes trickling out.

The Daily Bugle was brought into the MCU during the final moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home, featuring a surprise cameo by J.K. Simmons. After Tom Holland's hero returned home to New York, it turned out that Mysterio had one more trick up his sleeve. Namely a doctored video that revealed Spidey's identity, while also framing him for murdering Jake Gyllenhaal's character. Cue expletive here.

Just like Spider-Man: Homecoming before it, the Far From Home ended with a button that has the potential to change everything for the web slinger. Fans have been eager to see what's coming next for Peter Parker, and the limited information about the upcoming threequel has been enticing. Add in Peter going on the lamb, and there's no telling what Kevin Feige and company have in store.

Aside from Spider-Man's fate after that Daily Bugle video, director Jon Watt's third installment in the MCU is likely dealing with some high concepts. Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will have a role, possibly bringing in the multiverse in the process. At least that's the most common fan theory, thanks to the inclusion of Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus.

Spider-Man 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

How Spider-Man: Far From Home's End-Credits Might Connect To WandaVision
