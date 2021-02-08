Godzilla Slaps Back In New Japanese Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer

Leave a Comment
When the first trailer for Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong dropped at the end of last month, it earned a massive reaction from fans – but there was one criticism that stood out: the footage seemed very pro-Kong. If you were one of the people who watched the spot and felt that way, you're definitely going to want to check out the new Japanese trailer for the blockbuster, as it features a key moment that evens the playing field a bit:
Did you catch it? It comes around the 1:11 mark if you want to take another look...
One of the things driving the sentiment of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer being somewhat biased was the inclusion of the shot where the giant ape punches the monstrous lizard in the face without featuring a retaliatory blow. This new Japanese cut of the footage provides exactly that, as the aforementioned timestamp has Godzilla extending its right arm and driving it into Kong's skull (island).
We're additionally not going to be mad about the inclusion of this epic shot showing the King of the Monsters unleashing a devastating blast of atomic breath.
There is still plenty of Kong-centric footage, as the Godzilla vs. Kong Japanese trailer still includes the information about the giant ape being transported and having a connection with a little girl, but one may also notice that some of the character's key moments are cut out of the edit, including Kong swinging a dinosaur around by its tail on Skull Island and the close-up as he is preparing to drive that magic axe into Godzilla's face mid-blast.
It's funny to have these two versions of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, as audiences are certainly going to go into watching the movie with more excitement to see one of the titular monsters compared to the other. Of course, we would be remiss if we didn't mention the very high possibility that the two monsters will be teaming up in the third act to face off against a larger threat, but for now we can just spend our time being excited to see how the rivalry plays out.
The Japanese trailer is a different presentation of the footage, but really does do an equally effective job of selling the blockbuster – which is set to be one of the biggest released in the first half of 2021. Featuring the return of Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, and Zhang Ziyi in their respective roles from Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, and adding newcomers Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, and Demian Bichir, the MonsterVerse franchise event feature will finally be getting released in theaters and on HBO Max starting March 26.