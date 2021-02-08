Godzilla Slaps Back In New Japanese Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer

It's funny to have these two versions of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, as audiences are certainly going to go into watching the movie with more excitement to see one of the titular monsters compared to the other. Of course, we would be remiss if we didn't mention the very high possibility that the two monsters will be teaming up in the third act to face off against a larger threat, but for now we can just spend our time being excited to see how the rivalry plays out.