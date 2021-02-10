The Latest Avengers Campus Update From Disneyland Sounds Super Promising

Unfortunately, based on these comments it seems unlikely that Avengers Campus will be available for guests to even simply walk through when the recently announced food and beverage event opens up next month. It's maybe not too shocking, but it is a bummer. It would be cool to see a soft opening that allowed guests to walk through and see the new land, even if the attractions aren't running. Perhaps just for the chance to buy some merch or sample the new food and beer options at the Ant-Man-themed microbrewery. Still, such a thing is possible, so we'll have to wait and see.