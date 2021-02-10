Daniel Kaluuya Has Thoughts On Black Panther 2 Moving Forward Without Chadwick Boseman

For me, what's important to me is not the Black Panther legacy, it's the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, because that's a human being and a spirit that is real. How can we honor that? Black Panther is going to do what Black Panther does, but that's a man that lived for us. He did it for us, did it our nephews, our nieces, our kids. It's our duty to honor that man the way he honored us.