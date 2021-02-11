Jurassic World: Dominion’s Jeff Goldblum And Sam Neill Shared Another Delightful Video Singing From The Set

Sometimes when you’re on the job in this crazy world, and you get a break from being chased around by dinosaurs, the best way to unwind is singing with a dear friend. Though it also doesn’t hurt to be these Jurassic World: Dominion co-stars, as Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s continued antics just seem to feed each other’s souls. Those coping skills probably are probably helping those two nutty funsters deal with the film’s bump into the 2022 schedule, as who can focus on an even longer wait for the return of the Jurassic World saga when you and your friend are trying to trick each other into saying that they’re old?