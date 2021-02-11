Candyman Star Explains Why It Needs To Be Seen In Theaters

It’s no secret that 2020 and 2021 haven’t been the best years for the film industry, and the pandemic seems to keep throwing curve balls at a lot of creative projects that are either in the works or have completed filming. While all the streaming services are seeing an exciting number of films and series hitting their platforms, theaters (the ones that have been able to remain open) are only seeing a few bones thrown their way. Some films, though, just hit better in an atmosphere only a theater can provide. Candyman, according to star Coleman Domingo, is one of these films that needs to be seen in theaters, surrounded by other people reacting to what you’re seeing.