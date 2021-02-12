What Kathryn Newton Learned From Groundhog Day Before Working On The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things

I have watched a lot of different time loop movies, I know I’ve seen Groundhog Day so many times, never finished Edge of Tomorrow. But I do know, I did like that too about how we still hinted and we paid homage to other time loop movies as well, but we see our own spin on it too. It’s kind of like we broke the fourth wall, but we didn’t. Like we’re aware of what we're talking about and how crazy this sounds like, this is in movies, but it's real for Mark. Henry, my character, is like ‘dude, are you going to play this game with me or not? This isn’t real.’ … That was one of the main things that drew me into it because how we took a different spin on it. I think other people will enjoy it too that we paid homage to certain things.