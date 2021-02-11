Jeremy Renner Shares Avengers: Endgame Throwback Featuring Chris Hemsworth And Robert Downey Jr.

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to roll on, many current and former Marvel stars have been uploading old photos to social media. After the release of Avengers: Endgame, the core Avengers members continue to post about their time on the set with one another. The latest Avenger to do this is Hawkeye himself, Jeremy Renner. The actor recently posted a throwback photo of himself, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.