Jeremy Renner Shares Avengers: Endgame Throwback Featuring Chris Hemsworth And Robert Downey Jr.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to roll on, many current and former Marvel stars have been uploading old photos to social media. After the release of Avengers: Endgame, the core Avengers members continue to post about their time on the set with one another. The latest Avenger to do this is Hawkeye himself, Jeremy Renner. The actor recently posted a throwback photo of himself, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr.
Throughout the Infinity Saga, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth were able to build up a camaraderie that made Avengers promotions fun. The actors spent the past decade or so doing several MCU films together, including the Avengers film series and solo films. Renner’s Hawkeye shared many scenes with Hemsworth’s Thor and Downey’s Iron Man either kidding around or kicking butt. Almost two years after the last Avengers film was released, Renner took to Instagram to show a behind-the-scenes photo of himself, Hemsworth and Downey on the Avengers: Endgame set. Check out his friendly Instagram post below:
As evident by Jeremy Renner’s Instagram post, the three actors were having some downtime while shooting Avengers: Endgame. In the photo, the actor was only one step away from full Hawkeye mode while Chris Hemsworth was halfway made-up as overweight Thor. It was a relaxed moment for the three, given Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. throwing up the devil horns. Sharing this behind-the-scenes moment was able to show the close bond the Avengers cast had (and continue to have). Despite his departure, Downey has maintained his MCU connection by paying tribute to the late Marvel founder Stan Lee. In recent months, he has looked back on playing Iron Man and relating to the man inside the suit.
Jeremy Renner’s throwback photo captured a moment in the MCU. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame set the stage for Marvel’s Phase Four slate as Robert Downey’s Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the world. While Renner and Chris Hemsworth remain within the MCU, Avengers: Endgame marked Downey’s final appearance, despite some rumors suggesting otherwise. As the MCU continues without Downey, Renner will headline a solo series on Disney+, while Hemsworth will star in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Seeing Jeremy Renner’s photo showed an intimate moment between friends at work. The photo showcased the bond the three men formed over a decade of filming together. Seeing the actor along with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth on the set will make Marvel fans nostalgic for some more Avengers films. If you want to recapture the magic of the Avengers, you can watch Avengers: Endgame on digital download, Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD and stream on Disney+ (if you're not subscribed to that platform, you can use this link to do so). Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ in late 2021.