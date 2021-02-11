Godzilla Vs. Kong's Adam Wingard Has Scored His First Post-MonsterVerse Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Following his work in the horror genre with movies like You’re Next, The Guest and Death Note, Adam Wingard was brought in to direct Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth entry in the MonsterVerse franchise. The colossal clash between these pop culture titans is only weeks away from release, but Wingard is already looking to the future with his next project. Word’s come in that he’ll be tackling the Face/Off reboot.