The Russo Brothers On Difficulty Of Recasting Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine For The MCU

The comparison to Batman is an interesting one because we have seen multiple actors take on the role of Batman. But of course each time that has happened it's been a big deal and the performance ends up under a lot of scrutiny. We can expect the same thing will happen when and if Wolverine is recast. It will be impossible to not compare the performance to Hugh Jackman, any actor who takes the role is going to go into it knowing they have a lot to live up to.