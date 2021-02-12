Watch Emma Stone Have A Great Time Recording Croods 2 Dialogue

Voice work seems to be either a love it or hate it thing for many in Hollywood. Some actors appreciate the often flexible schedule, the lack of wardrobe and the ability to just get after it and record a lot of takes without inconveniencing others. Then again, there are some that have a harder time connecting to the character and have a harder time recording lines, which often occur without being able to hear the dialogue from the other actors that will actually be used in the film. Thankfully Stone enjoyed her work on the first movie enough to give voice acting another whirl in the sequel.