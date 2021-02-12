Watch Emma Stone Have A Great Time Recording Croods 2 Dialogue

Leave a Comment
Emma Stone looks like someone who has a lot of fun doing whatever she’s doing. Like you could go with her to the grocery store and somehow end up laughing or playing some kind of dumb but also amazing game. I can’t verify for sure since we’re regrettably not best friends, but I feel like this clip the studio emailed us from Croods 2 is evidence in my favor.
The featurette gives us a look at Emma Stone talking about her character Eep Crood, and we get a chance to see her recording some of her dialogue in character. She looks like she’s having an absolute blast, which is not easy given sometimes in voice work you have to record the same lines over and over again. People who like voice work, however, seem to enjoy the freedom all those takes can give you to try new things. You can watch Stone have a blast below…
Voice work seems to be either a love it or hate it thing for many in Hollywood. Some actors appreciate the often flexible schedule, the lack of wardrobe and the ability to just get after it and record a lot of takes without inconveniencing others. Then again, there are some that have a harder time connecting to the character and have a harder time recording lines, which often occur without being able to hear the dialogue from the other actors that will actually be used in the film. Thankfully Stone enjoyed her work on the first movie enough to give voice acting another whirl in the sequel.
Emma Stone is best known for her work in critically acclaimed films. Getting nominated for 3 Oscars will do that kind of thing to a person’s reputation, as she was recognized for Birdman, La La Land and The Favourite between 2015 and 2019, but that success in more challenging roles doesn’t mean she can’t do broad comedy. Her earliest wins came in movies like Superbad and Easy A, and that likeability, charm and relatable energy come out really well in The Croods: A New Age.
The first Croods movie made almost $600M at the global box office back in 2013. A sequel was announced almost immediately, but the project sat on the shelf for years, thanks in part to factors outside of its control like Universal acquiring DreamWorks and then, of course, Covid-related movie theater closures. The Croods: A New Age eventually opened in November of 2020 and viewers eventually had the option to do either theaters or OnDemand at home. So far it has picked up almost $150M, which isn’t too bad for where we’re at right now with the industry. It's also, by the way, a good time and way better than most sequels.
The Croods: A New Age is available right now on digital. Fans will also be able to buy the movie on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on February 23rd. In addition to the film itself, the sets will contain tons of bonus features including deleted scenes, a gag reel and feature length commentary.