Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Shares Funny Carrie Fisher Story Along With Throwback From Empire Strikes Back

Even though the anecdote he shared was short, it reveals a lot about the kind of co-star Carrie Fisher was. At that point in their careers, she was a huge movie star thanks to the success of Star Wars, so it would have been easy for her to phone it in. Instead, this shows she was the type of person to stay present and support her castmates even when she wasn’t working. The tidbit about the jacket also serves as a great reminder of what a fearless, unique spirit she had, even though that would be pretty hard to forget.