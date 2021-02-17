Jared Leto Responds To Claim He Gave Margot Robbie A Dead Rat While Filming Suicide Squad

So, what the heck actually happened here? Let’s back up a bit. During the Suicide Squad shoot, Jared Leto reportedly kept himself apart from much of the cast. He said he “stayed a little bit separate because” his character “was a little bit separate.” As part of this, he reportedly sent all the primary cast members gifts, as if they were coming from the Joker. There was reportedly a pig’s head, which Viola Davis talked about in an interview with Vanity Fair. There were supposedly bullets for Will Smith, and a live rat for Margot Robbie. She discussed her reaction with the Shortlist at the time and later elaborated in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.