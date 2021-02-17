Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Jared Leto Responds To Claim He Gave Margot Robbie A Dead Rat While Filming Suicide Squad

Jared Leto grabbing someone's face and laughing as The Joker in Suicide Squad.

Back when Suicide Squad was first released in 2016, Jared Leto’s Joker generated a lot of headlines, both because of the bold choices he took with the character himself and because of his alleged behind the scenes method actor behavior. Fans will get a chance to reappraise his onscreen Joker thanks to the upcoming Snyder Cut of Justice League, and now, some may want to reappraise his behind the scenes behavior during the shoot after a new interview was released in which he denies the persistent rumor that he sent Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie a dead rat.

The correction happened during a conversation with GQ about some of his more iconic roles. Naturally his time as the Joker came up. He talked extensively about how much “camaraderie” that was on the set and said he never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat but instead found a place with great vegan cinnamon buns and bringing those was a common thing. You can check out a portion of the quote below…

It’s also interesting how this stuff all takes on a life of its own. I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat. That’s just not true. I actually gave her… I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing.

So, what the heck actually happened here? Let’s back up a bit. During the Suicide Squad shoot, Jared Leto reportedly kept himself apart from much of the cast. He said he “stayed a little bit separate because” his character “was a little bit separate.” As part of this, he reportedly sent all the primary cast members gifts, as if they were coming from the Joker. There was reportedly a pig’s head, which Viola Davis talked about in an interview with Vanity Fair. There were supposedly bullets for Will Smith, and a live rat for Margot Robbie. She discussed her reaction with the Shortlist at the time and later elaborated in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Other cast members including Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Cara Delevigne also discussed the rat in various interviews at the time. He supposedly ended up with Guillermo del Toro, who renamed him Venustiano and posted about it several times on social media. Somewhere along the line, however, this story about the very much alive rat, at least in the minds of some Suicide Squad fans, turned into a more morbid story about a dead rat, which is definitely wrong given both all the stories at the time and now Leto’s recent clarification.

Everyone has a very different process for getting in character. There are some actors who can behave like normal off set and get entirely in character on set, and there are others who really try to live the character, or at least the emotions of the character, during the shoot. Leto is clearly someone who likes to immerse himself in what he’s doing, but let the record show, that immersion for Suicide Squad did not involve any dead rats.

More From This Author
    • Mack Rawden Mack Rawden View Profile

      Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, the NBA and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.

Even Jared Leto Has Responded To Zack Snyder's Big 'We Live In A Society' Justice League Trailer Moment news 3d Even Jared Leto Has Responded To Zack Snyder's Big 'We Live In A Society' Justice League Trailer Moment Erik Swann
Full Snyder Cut Trailer For HBO Max's Justice League Shows More Of Darkseid's Apokolips And New Footage Of Jared Leto's Joker news 3d Full Snyder Cut Trailer For HBO Max's Justice League Shows More Of Darkseid's Apokolips And New Footage Of Jared Leto's Joker Erik Swann
Jared Leto Feared He Was Going To ‘Ruin’ The Little Things But The Director Actually Wanted More Scenes With Him news 5d Jared Leto Feared He Was Going To ‘Ruin’ The Little Things But The Director Actually Wanted More Scenes With Him Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

Gladiator May 1, 2000 Gladiator Rating TBD
Malcolm & Marie Feb 5, 2021 Malcolm & Marie 8
Nomadland Feb 19, 2021 Nomadland 9
Death On The Nile Sep 17, 2021 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
The Empty Man Oct 23, 2020 The Empty Man Rating TBD
Why Universal Studios Keeps Hitting Capacity This Week TBD Why Universal Studios Keeps Hitting Capacity This Week Rating TBD
Looks Like Kevin Smith Changed His Tune Over A Major WandaVision Theory TBD Looks Like Kevin Smith Changed His Tune Over A Major WandaVision Theory Rating TBD
Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Weighs In On Rey And Kylo Ren’s Romance TBD Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Weighs In On Rey And Kylo Ren’s Romance Rating TBD
Rihanna Goes Topless For New Post, Is Now Getting Called Out For Cultural Appropriation TBD Rihanna Goes Topless For New Post, Is Now Getting Called Out For Cultural Appropriation Rating TBD
Meet The Robinsons And 7 Other Disney Movies You May Have Forgotten About From The Past 20 Years TBD Meet The Robinsons And 7 Other Disney Movies You May Have Forgotten About From The Past 20 Years Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Privacy Controls