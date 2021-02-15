Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Sequels Have Hit Another Shakeup

Of course, there was once a time when there was talk that Tom Cruise was leaving the Mission: Impossible franchise for good in the past; and that was around when Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol sounded like it was going to see Jeremy Renner become the franchise lead. So maybe we’ll just wait until those press round for Top Gun: Maverick start up later this year before we pass judgement, as you know one of the many questions will be whether or not Ethan Hunt’s last ride into the sunset (presumably off a mountain based ramp) will be with Mission: Impossible 8 or not.