Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

Nearly 10 years after their Oscar-nominated smash-hit comedy Bridesmaids made its way into theaters worldwide, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are back for their second screenwriting collaboration with the wacky, surrealistic new comedy, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which also stars Mumolo and Wiig in the title roles. With a supporting ensemble that includes Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Vanessa Bayer, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Phyllis Smith, and a few surprise celebrity cameos, this is an appropriately star-studded cast. If you're wondering where or how you recognize all the high-profile people involved with this movie, we're here to help.

Here's how you recognize the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar cast.