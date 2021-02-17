Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

Leave a Comment
Nearly 10 years after their Oscar-nominated smash-hit comedy Bridesmaids made its way into theaters worldwide, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo are back for their second screenwriting collaboration with the wacky, surrealistic new comedy, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which also stars Mumolo and Wiig in the title roles. With a supporting ensemble that includes Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Vanessa Bayer, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Phyllis Smith, and a few surprise celebrity cameos, this is an appropriately star-studded cast. If you're wondering where or how you recognize all the high-profile people involved with this movie, we're here to help.
Here's how you recognize the Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar cast.
Kristen Wiig (Star/Sharon Gordon Fisherman)
In the dual roles of Star, one-half of our vacationing leads, and Sharon Gordon Fisherman, our scheming supervillain dead-set on seeking revenge on the citizens of Vista Del Mar, Kristen Wiig was, fittingly enough, the star of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. She also co-wrote the movie alongside her screen partner, Annie Mumolo. Most notably, Wiig is known for her multi-Emmy nominated work on Saturday Night Live, where she was a main cast member from 2005 through 2012. The actress also starred in and co-wrote 2011's hit comedy, Bridesmaids, for which she was Oscar-nominated alongside Annie Mumolo for Best Original Screenplay.
Kristen Wiig's other starring roles include The Spoils of Babylon, for which she was Emmy-nominated, MacGruber, The Skeleton Twins, Welcome to Me, Ghostbusters (2016), Girl Most Likely, Hateship Loveship and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. She also played supporting characters in Knocked Up, Whip It, Paul, The Martian, Downsizing, mother!, Masterminds, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Zoolander 2, and Wonder Woman 1984. And Wiig lent her voice to the Despicable Me movies, the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, Sausage Party, The Looney Tunes Show, Big Mouth, and Fox's Bless the Harts. Her other TV credits include recurring roles in Arrested Development, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, The Spoils Before Dying, and The Last Man on Earth.
Annie Mumolo (Barb Quicksilver)
As Barb Quicksilver, the other half of our vacationing BFFs, Annie Mumolo found her first feature starring role in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which she also wrote alongside her screen partner, Kristen Wiig. As an actress, Mumolo can also be seen in This is 40, Bad Moms, The Boss, Looks That Kill, Afternoon Delight, and Bewitched. You may also recognize her as the nervous seat-mate to Kristen Wiig's character during the hilarious plane scene in Bridesmaids.
On television, Annie Mumolo was part of the main cast for NBC's About a Boy. She can also be seen in Modern Family, Transparent, Angie Tribeca, and Quibi's Mapleworth Murders. As a voice actress, Mumolo played a prominent role in Curious George, The Looney Tunes Show, American Dad!, and Handy Manny. Next, Mumolo will be seen in Queenpins.
Jamie Dornan (Edgar Paget)
Playing the part of Edgar Paget, a woefully romantic hitman who unwittingly enters a three-way relationship with Barb and Star, Jamie Dornan gave one of his most surprising, inspired, and musical performances in this wacky new comedy. Previously, Dornan starred in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy. The former model was also seen in The Fall, Once Upon a Time, Marie Antoinette, Anthropoid, The Siege of Jadotville, and New Worlds. His other notable credits include My Dinner with Herve, Untogether, A Private War, Robin Hood (2018), The 9th Life of Louis Drax, and Death and Nightingales.
Most recently, Jamie Dornan starred in Wild Mountain Thyme, as well as Endings, Beginnings and Synchronic. He can also be heard in last year's Trolls World Tour. Next, he'll be seen in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast.
Damon Wayans Jr. (Darlie Bunkle)
In the role of Darlie Bunkle, a secret spy who doesn't keep his identity much of a secret, Damon Wayans Jr. played a goofy side personality in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Most notably, Wayans Jr. is known for his starring roles in ABC's Happy Endings, Fox's New Girl, CBS's Happy Together, and Epix's The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair. His other television credits include My Wife and Kids, Bob's Burgers, The Twilight Zone, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sherman's Showcase, and Hoops.
Additionally, Damon Wayans Jr.'s film credits include starring roles in Let's Be Cops, Dance Flick, and last year's Love Guaranteed. The actor can also be seen in Blankman, The Other Guys, Someone Marry Barry, How to Be Single, and Super Troopers 2. Wayans Jr. can also be heard in Marmaduke, Big Hero 6, The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave, and Trouble. Next, he'll be seen in Cherry, Supercool, and Long Weekend.
Michael Hitchcock (Gary)
As Gary, the overworked concierge at a very fancy (and overbooked) Vista Del Mar hotel, Michael Hitchcock plays a supporting role in this new comedy. Notably, Hitchcock can also be seen in Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, Happy Texas, A Mighty Wind, Serenity (2005), For Your Consideration, Wild Hogs and Bridesmaids. On television, Hitchcock served as a writer on MADtv, Glee, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and he appeared in all three shows. Furthermore, the actor also appeared in episodes of Trial & Error, Black Monday, Space Force, The Goldbergs, Veep, The New Normal, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The United States of Tara, Men of a Certain Age, NYPD Blue, and Arrested Development. Next, he'll be seen in The Bystanders and Amazon Prime's A League of Their Own.
Reyn Doi (Yoyo)
Playing the part of Yoyo, Sharon Gordon Fisherman's kidnapped 12-year-old assistant, Reyn Doi is an underutilized supporting player in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Prior to his breakout performance in this ultra-silly comedy, Doi was seen in bit roles in S.W.A.T., Kidding, and Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet. The child actor also appeared in a variety of short films. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is Doi's first feature film.
Vanessa Bayer (Debbie)
In the role of Debbie, the pushy rule-enforcing leader of the Talking Club, Vanessa Bayer played a memorable supporting role in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Most notably, Bayer is known for her Emmy-nominated work in Saturday Night Live, where she served as a cast member between 2010 through 2017. She also starred in Netflix's Ibiza and played supporting roles in Trainwreck, Office Christmas Party, The Polka King, and Wander Darkly. She can also be heard in Despicable Me 2. Additionally, on television, Bayer can be seen in Will & Grace, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Drunk History, Man Seeking Woman, Portlandia, The Mindy Project, and Modern Family. The actress also played a recurring role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine's most recent season. Additionally, Bayer was the star and co-creator of the web series, Sound Advice.
Next, Vanessa Bayer will star in, executive produce, and co-create Showtime's I Love You For This.
Phyllis Smith (Delores)
As Delores, the horse-loving member of the Talking Club, Phyllis Smith plays a mild-mannered supporting character in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Most notably, Smith is known for her work in NBC's The Office. She also voiced Sadness in Inside Out. Smith's other notable TV credits include The OA, where she was a series regular, as well as Arrested Development, Trophy Wife, and The Middle. Additionally, on the big screen, Smith can be seen in Bad Teacher and Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked. Outside of acting, Smith served as a casting associate for The Office, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spin City, and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. She also served as the uncredited narrator of The Princess and the Goblin.
Wendi McLendon-Covey (Mickey Revelet)
Playing the part of Mickey Revelet, a sunny friend who gleefully shares the news about the vast wonders of Vista Del Mar with our downtrodden titular friends, Wendi McLendon-Covey plays a small-but-pivotal character in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Most notably, McLendon-Covey is known for her starring roles in Reno 911! and The Goldbergs, which is still ongoing. Some of her other notable credits include Bridesmaids, Rules of Engagement, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Bewitched, Think Like a Man Too, Hello My Name Is Doris and Blended. Additionally, McLendon-Covey played the lead role in 2019's indie drama, Blush. She also lends her voice to the animated series, Big City Greens.
Most recently, outside of Barb and Star, Wendi McLendon-Covey was seen in Sylvie's Love and Breaking for Whales. She also reprised her role as Deputy Clementine Johnson in Quibi's Reno 911! reboot. She'll soon be seen in Long Weekend and Sick Girl, as well as heard in M.O.D.O.K.
Fortune Feimster (Pinky)
In the role of Pinky, an animated member of the Talking Club, Fortune Feimster is an animated side character in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Most notably, Feimster was seen in The Mindy Project. Her other television credits include Chelsea Lately, where she was a writer and recurring Round Table co-host, Life in Pieces, Champions, Another Period, Chelsea, 2 Broke Girls, Workaholics, and Glee. She was also a contestant on Last Comic Standing. Additionally, Feimster appeared in Office Christmas Party, Chick Fight, Father of the Year, The Happytime Murders, and Friendsgiving. The comic can also be heard in Soul, Summer Camp Island, Bless the Harts, and The Simpsons.
Outside of acting, Feimster hosts Sirius XM's What a Joke with Papa and Fortune. Next. Feimster will be seen in Netflix's Yes Day, Deported, and NBC's Kenan.
Rose Abdoo (Bev)
As Bev, another member of the Talking Club, Rose Abdoo can be seen in several scenes in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The actress-comedian is best known for her work in Gilmore Girls and That's So Raven. She also had recurring roles in Parenthood, Bunheads, Scandal, and Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Additionally, the actress appeared in Veep, Better Things, Mike & Molly, Castle, Shameless, Psych, Malcolm in the Middle, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. She was also seen in Peacock's Saved by the Bell.
Rose Abdoo's other film credits include My Best Friend's Wedding, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Bad Teacher, Other People, Good Night and Good Luck, Cake, and Friendsgiving. And she's heard in Legally Blondes and Hotel Transylvania 2.
Mark Jonathan Davis (Richard Cheese)
In what will hopefully be a star-making role for the Vegas favorite, lounge singer parody star Richard Cheese made a hell of a cinematic debut in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Performed in character by Mark Jonathan Davis, the musician previously did voice work for The LEGO Batman Movie, Batman Beyond, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond: The Movie, American Dad!, and Superman/Batman: Public Enemies. Also, Davis played brief supporting turns in The Comedy Team of Pete & James and Friday Night. Additionally, the singer did voice work for Lands of Lore III, and he's heard on the soundtracks for House of Mouse, Dawn of the Dead (2004), The Leftovers, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He also frequently performed on Last Call with Carson Daly.
As a musician, Richard Cheese has released several albums with his band, including Lounge Against the Machine, Aperitif for Destruction, The Sunny Side of the Moon, and this year's Big Cheese Energy.
Josh Robert Thompson (Morgan Freemond)
Believe it or not, Morgan Freeman did not lend his famous voice to Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Rather, the voice of Morgan Freemond, i.e. the sage and remorseful crab nearing the end of his wistful sandy life, was supplemented by voice actor Josh Robert Thompson, best known for playing loyal skeleton robot sidekick Geoff Peterson on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Away from this late-night talk show, Thompson can also be heard in Family Guy, American Dad!, Robot Chicken, Skylanders Academy, The Cleveland Show, Scary Movie V, Man Seeking Woman, The Angry Birds Movie, The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, and We Bare Bears, among several other projects.
Additionally, last year, Josh Robert Thompson served as the uncredited narrator of Hulu's The Binge. Thompson also played the lead in 2014's indie comedy, Nowhere Girl.