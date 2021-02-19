The Lucas Brothers Are ‘Optimistic’ About Black Cinema But Have Some Concerns

Keith: Eight years ago, I don't think this film was possible. But after #OscarsSoWhite, after Black Panther, after Berry Jenkins, after Ava [DuVernay], you know, it's been a lot of progress that has come from the ground up. From people who want to tell these stories, who have fought tell these stories, and they're there on the front lines. So I don't want to undersell what they've done to put us in a position to tell this story.

Kenny: But there's always this fear of mine. In the 70s there was this explosion of, I mean, admittedly not the best quality of cinema, but, you know, Black people making shit and being in front of the camera. Then the 80s came around and it was sort of like, okay, let's relegate Black cinema back to the margins. And then the 90s came around, there was an explosion, and then, let’s relegate Black cinema back to the margins. Now we're having an explosion again, and I'm just hoping now that the infrastructure is such that not only are Black people in front of the camera, but there are Black people behind the scenes and we're making quality stuff, and there's sort of this meeting of the minds between pretty much all Black creators from television and film where we're in this together.