Following Those Andy Cohen Comments, All Those Real Housewives Of Miami Rumors Are Coming True And There’s More

Also, the Pontiac Bandit himself, Craig Robinson, is getting his own lead role in a TV series that is still untitled but was formerly called Killing It. The Office actor and comedian had his own show Mr. Robinson that only lasted for one season before being canceled in 2015, but here’s hoping the new Peacock series will be able to give the actor a vehicle with a little more longevity. Additionally, Peacock has signed on for a new Chris Redd/Lorne Michaels series and its first venture into true crime programming John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.